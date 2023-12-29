Visions in pink as Boraphet marsh bursts into bloom

The sanctuary, which is home to Boraphet Marsh, Thailand’s largest freshwater lake that spans over 1,000 rai, is now in full bloom with pink lotuses, the post said.

Pictures of a group of ladies dressed in gold and green traditional Thai costume with pink lotuses as a backdrop have drawn several likes and comments from netizens. The department did not say if the beautiful models are park officials.

The sanctuary spreads across 200 square kilometres in Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district and is home to more than 200 species of wild animals, birds and plants.

The department said lotuses bloom during the cool season from 6am to 9.30pm, so tourists are advised to come early or risk missing a spectacular sight.

Private tour operators offer boat rides for tourists who want to admire the lotuses and wildlife up close. Prices start from 600 baht per hour for a 12-seater boat.

Find out more by calling the Bueng Boraphet Wildlife Sanctuary Office on 056-009-717 or 086-401-1433.