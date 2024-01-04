Hotel industry ‘100% recovered’ by December end: Association

The average occupancy rate of Thai hotels was 60% in 2023, compared to 75% in 2019, the last full year before Covid-19 struck worldwide.

“We hope the [last] high season was the beginning of a continued growth in the Thai tourism sector,” Marisa said. “If there are more flights to Thailand and the world economy recovers, [the hotel industry] will see a constant recovery. In the latter half of 2024, we could see a 100% recovery to reach the pre-Covid level of 2019.”

Phuket would remain Thailand’s most popular tourist destination during the current high season from November 2023 to March 2024, according to the THA president.

She attributed the surge in tourist arrivals to the addition of direct overseas flights to the resort island, along with visa-free entry for visitors from China, India, Kazakhstan, and Taiwan, and an extension of the visa-free stay for Russian nationals from 30 days to 90 days.

Regarding other popular tourist destinations, Marisa said that hotels in Pattaya have seen more tourists from India; Pattaya hotels had relied heavily on Chinese tourists before the pandemic. Hua Hin hotels have seen an increase in European guests, particularly those from Germany and Scandinavian countries, she added.

“Hotels in Bangkok enjoy good occupancy during the high season, with a lot of foreign tourists, particularly those from the short-haul markets. The occupancy rate was 80% during the New Year holiday season. Most of the guests were independent travellers from China.”

Suwanna Buddhaprasart, chief executive of LH Mall & Hotel Co Ltd, agreed with Marisa. A continued growth in Thailand’s tourism and hotel industries can be expected as airlines have resumed their flights, she said.