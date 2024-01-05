AOT aims to boost tourism with promo campaign aimed at Chinese

The tourism promotion campaign will be in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

AOT anticipates an increase in Chinese tourist arrivals to Thailand by over 8 million in 2024, a recovery of 75% compared to 2020 when there were 11.1 million Chinese tourists.

AOT, as the operator of Thailand’s six major airports (Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai International, Phuket International, and Hat Yai International), is preparing to facilitate travel for Chinese and Thai travellers between the two countries, ensuring convenience and preparedness.

AOT is ready to comply with the newly announced “visa free” policy for Thai and Chinese passport holders, said Kerati.

They will coordinate with relevant agencies to efficiently manage passenger services throughout arrival and departure processes, ensuring flexibility and avoiding congestion, especially during immigration checks and in baggage claim areas.

Kerati said that following the recent mutual “visa free” breakthrough, the Chinese government is implementing a policy that makes it easy for Thais to enter that country on ordinary Thai passports, semi-official passports, or with an ordinary China passport effective from March 1, 2024.