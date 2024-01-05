AOT aims to boost tourism with promo campaign aimed at Chinese
A tourism promotion campaign is one of a series of approaches that the Airports Authority of Thailand Plc (AOT) will roll out to attract tourists, and especially tourists from China, according to the authority’s president, Kerati Kijmanawat.
The tourism promotion campaign will be in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
AOT anticipates an increase in Chinese tourist arrivals to Thailand by over 8 million in 2024, a recovery of 75% compared to 2020 when there were 11.1 million Chinese tourists.
AOT, as the operator of Thailand’s six major airports (Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai International, Phuket International, and Hat Yai International), is preparing to facilitate travel for Chinese and Thai travellers between the two countries, ensuring convenience and preparedness.
AOT is ready to comply with the newly announced “visa free” policy for Thai and Chinese passport holders, said Kerati.
They will coordinate with relevant agencies to efficiently manage passenger services throughout arrival and departure processes, ensuring flexibility and avoiding congestion, especially during immigration checks and in baggage claim areas.
Kerati said that following the recent mutual “visa free” breakthrough, the Chinese government is implementing a policy that makes it easy for Thais to enter that country on ordinary Thai passports, semi-official passports, or with an ordinary China passport effective from March 1, 2024.
AOT has incorporated technology to further enhance convenience, said Kerati. They believe this policy will attract more Chinese tourists, boost travel between the two countries, and encourage the influx of money into the country’s economy, stimulating increased spending.
The AOT is also aligning with the “Smiling Visit” policy initiated by Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, which aims to create a positive impression for service users.
This includes efficient airport service management to provide travellers with convenient, safe, and prompt services that create a positive image for the country. This policy is seen as elevating international relations and the importance of Thai passports, particularly since China had implemented a visa-free policy for only five countries previously.
Kerati said that AOT has also implemented a performance-based incentive scheme across its six airports to encourage airlines to increase the flight frequency and passenger volume between countries.
The AOT will also support the Ministry of Transport’s policy
to enhance passenger service efficiency, ensuring convenience and flexibility, and creating an impressive and confident experience for passengers.
Airlines will receive service fee discounts of 175 baht per additional passenger, not exceeding 75% of the additional service fee for additional flights up to March 31 of this year.
To incentivize airlines to introduce new flight routes to Thailand's main and regional airports, AOT will consider discounts on aircraft landing and parking charges with the aim of supporting tourism in secondary cities.
Airports are the gateway to the world and are crucial in driving the tourism and aviation industry, ultimately benefitting the country’s overall economic growth, the AOT’s chief said.