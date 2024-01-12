Bangkok seeks tourism explosion from spectacular Chinese New Year party

Yaowarat is throwing a big party in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy to welcome the Year of the Dragon on February 10.

A cultural feast of performances along with illuminations will fan out from Chinatown’s Odeon Circle on Yaowarat Road throughout February.

This year's celebration will also mark 49 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China and 19 years of fruitful cultural and tourism collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and China's Culture and Tourism Ministry.

"We’re excited to host this grand event to solidify our strong ties with China and promote travel and tourism between our nations," said TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.

She added that the goal was to attract as many as 8 million Chinese tourists this year.

To make that vision a reality, the celebration promises a cultural feast of mesmerising performances from both Thailand and China. Top attractions include a dance troupe from China's Fujian province, courtesy of the China Cultural Centre.

China was Thailand’s largest source of foreign tourists before the pandemic, but Chinese visitor numbers have been slow to recover since.

The government sought to stimulate demand in September by handing Chinese tourists visa-free entry, while from March 1 visa requirements will be permanently waived.