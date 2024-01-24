Thailand welcomes over 2 million tourists, generates nearly 98bn baht in revenue

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said Thailand welcomed 715,579 foreigners over the past week from January 15 to 21.

The number of arrivals rose by 20,753 persons or 2.99% from the previous week. On average, 102,226 foreigners land in Thailand daily, she added.

Breaking down last week’s numbers, Chinese tourists led the pack with 120,381 arrivals, up 15.12% from the previous week. Following were 73,085 Malaysians, down by 10.12%, 55,218 South Korean tourists, up by 2.21%, 48,114 Russian tourists, down by 5.11% and 40,300 Indian tourists, down by 14.37%.