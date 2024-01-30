Sail into splendour: Luxury cruises illuminate Chiang Mai’s cultural riches

Attractions along the river

As a vital river that has served Chiang Mai since it was at the centre of the Lanna Kingdom, the Mae Ping reveals a trove of attractions waiting for visitors to explore. The historic Wat Ket Karam, a community where Buddhists, Christians, Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs coexist, stands as a testament to the province’s diversity.

Noteworthy is the Phra Ket Kaew Chulamanee, a sacred pagoda which houses the Buddha relic that is revered by those born in the Year of the Dog.

For foodies, a visit to the bustling Warorot Market or Kad Luang will offer plenty of culinary delights. Indulge in delicious bite-sized dumplings at Lung Khajohn Wat Ket, which is named in the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list.

On the cruise, tourists also get to check out iconic bridges like the historic Chansom Bridge or “Khua Kaek” and the brightly lit iron “Khua Lek” bridge, which is a dazzling addition to Chiang Mai’s vibrant nightscape.