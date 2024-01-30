Sail into splendour: Luxury cruises illuminate Chiang Mai’s cultural riches
Embarking on a cruise down the Mae Ping River stands as a once-in-a-lifetime ecotourism experience that visitors to Chiang Mai should not miss.
This activity has garnered acclaim for its inclusivity, allowing visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in the province’s ancient lifeline. The trip down the Mae Ping unveils a spectacular panorama of historical sites, verdant green landscapes, a harmonious blend of old and new architecture and an authentic glimpse into locals’ way of life.
Attractions along the river
As a vital river that has served Chiang Mai since it was at the centre of the Lanna Kingdom, the Mae Ping reveals a trove of attractions waiting for visitors to explore. The historic Wat Ket Karam, a community where Buddhists, Christians, Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs coexist, stands as a testament to the province’s diversity.
Noteworthy is the Phra Ket Kaew Chulamanee, a sacred pagoda which houses the Buddha relic that is revered by those born in the Year of the Dog.
For foodies, a visit to the bustling Warorot Market or Kad Luang will offer plenty of culinary delights. Indulge in delicious bite-sized dumplings at Lung Khajohn Wat Ket, which is named in the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list.
On the cruise, tourists also get to check out iconic bridges like the historic Chansom Bridge or “Khua Kaek” and the brightly lit iron “Khua Lek” bridge, which is a dazzling addition to Chiang Mai’s vibrant nightscape.
Luxury voyage
Anantara Chiang Mai Resort has elevated this cruise experience with the offering of two boats and four distinct itineraries. Guests can board the “Nam Jai” scorpion-tail boat for a meandering journey to Wat Ket Karam and Warorot Market.
Drifting through the city at twilight, under bridges, past small temples and lush greenery, the guests are treated to a free flow of canapés and cocktails.
The “Nam Jit” large pontoon cruise, meanwhile, offers a delectable array of seasonal, freshly baked pastries, scones and cakes, paired with a choice of tea, coffee or sparkling wine. For a sumptuous affair, the dinner cruise serves four courses of royal Thai cuisine under starlight, enhanced by free-flow drinks and champagne toasts.
“A cruise down the Mae Ping allows our guests to go behind the scenes of Chiang Mai life with the added luxuries of fine dining and superior comfort,” says the resort’s general manager Pitak Norathepkitti.
The JAO Ping River Cruise departs at 9am, 2.30pm, 5pm and 6pm daily, depending on weather conditions and advance reservation, from the resort’s Long Muan Pier.
Prices start from 990 baht per person, with private charters also available. For more information or reservations, visit https://www.anantara.com/en/chiang-mai/restaurants/jao-ping-river-cruise.