Phang Nga airport feasibility study back on track in bid to boost tourism in South

Though the airport is meant to primarily serve international travellers, there are plans to link it to other airports in the region, like Krabi and Hat Yai, through road and rail networks.

Upon completion of the feasibility study, the proposal will undergo scrutiny by the AOT board, the Civil Aviation Department and the Transport Ministry before it is forwarded to the Cabinet for approval. An environmental and health impact assessment (EHIA) will also be conducted before the final approval process.

If given the green light, construction of the airport is slated to commence in 2028 with a targeted completion in 2031.

In tandem with this ambitious project, AOT is eyeing a comprehensive refurbishment initiative for other airports along the Andaman coast. This includes major renovation in Phuket and the potential expansion of Krabi Airport, so it can handle as many as 12 million passengers per year.