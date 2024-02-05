Thai-China free visa: Competition heats up for Thai travellers

Intense competition

Pote Sakuntalak, manager of the Hong Kong Tourism Board in Thailand, foresees heightened competition to attract Thai tourists across various destinations in 2024. For instance, K11 Art Mall, in collaboration with Hong Kong International Airport, is offering tour packages starting at as little as 8,000 baht.

“2024 will be another year that the Hong Kong tourism sector will offer new selling points to attract Thais, such as new destinations and tourism routes for spiritual travellers or food enthusiasts,” he said.

He added that Hong Kong could benefit from the free visa scheme by acting as a travel hub between the two countries.

Hong Kong aims to draw at least 500,000 Thai tourists this year, compared to 380,000 people in the first 11 months of 2023. The target, however, is still low compared to the 570,000 Thais visiting Hong Kong in 2018.

Taiwan woos Thais

Cindy Chen, tourism director of the Taiwan Bureau Office in Bangkok, highlighted the success of the “All is Just Right in Taiwan” campaign among Thai travellers last year.

She said Taiwan’s Ximending shopping district, Sun Moon Lake, Alishan National Forest Recreation Area and Taroko National Park were still very popular among Thais.

“Taiwan continues focusing on offering diverse tourism promotional activities to attract Thai tourists this year,” Chen said.

Chou Yung-hui, director of Taiwan’s Ministry of Transport and Communications' Tourism Administration, said 233,791 Thais had visited Taiwan in the first 10 months of last year, up 1.79% compared to 2019.