Thai-China free visa: Competition heats up for Thai travellers
The launch of the free visa scheme between China and Thailand in March could ignite fierce competition, as the tourism sector vies for more Thai tourists.
Charoen Wangananont, president of the Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), believes the visa-free scheme will see an influx of up to 800,000 visitors to China, an increase from 600,000 in 2019.
“The association foresees a surge in the popularity of five-day-four-night tour packages to China, particularly destinations like Chengdu and Chongqing,” he said.
He added that China was focusing on accelerating the development of tourist attractions and facilities to support local and foreign tourists.
AirAsia launches Beijing flights
Santisuk Klongchaiya, Thai AirAsia CEO, believes the free visa scheme will encourage more Thais to visit China, stimulating economic and tourism activities between the two countries.
“China is rich in history and natural attractions,” he said, adding that Beijing is also enticing for shoppers and those interested in modern innovations.
Thai AirAsia plans to introduce new flight routes and increase the frequency of flights between China and Thailand. Among the additions is a new route from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport to Beijing. Currently, the airline flies to 11 destinations in China, namely Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Changsha, Kunming, Chongqing, Xi'an, Hangzhou, Wuhan and Shantou.
Intense competition
Pote Sakuntalak, manager of the Hong Kong Tourism Board in Thailand, foresees heightened competition to attract Thai tourists across various destinations in 2024. For instance, K11 Art Mall, in collaboration with Hong Kong International Airport, is offering tour packages starting at as little as 8,000 baht.
“2024 will be another year that the Hong Kong tourism sector will offer new selling points to attract Thais, such as new destinations and tourism routes for spiritual travellers or food enthusiasts,” he said.
He added that Hong Kong could benefit from the free visa scheme by acting as a travel hub between the two countries.
Hong Kong aims to draw at least 500,000 Thai tourists this year, compared to 380,000 people in the first 11 months of 2023. The target, however, is still low compared to the 570,000 Thais visiting Hong Kong in 2018.
Taiwan woos Thais
Cindy Chen, tourism director of the Taiwan Bureau Office in Bangkok, highlighted the success of the “All is Just Right in Taiwan” campaign among Thai travellers last year.
She said Taiwan’s Ximending shopping district, Sun Moon Lake, Alishan National Forest Recreation Area and Taroko National Park were still very popular among Thais.
“Taiwan continues focusing on offering diverse tourism promotional activities to attract Thai tourists this year,” Chen said.
Chou Yung-hui, director of Taiwan’s Ministry of Transport and Communications' Tourism Administration, said 233,791 Thais had visited Taiwan in the first 10 months of last year, up 1.79% compared to 2019.