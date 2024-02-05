Thailand eyes pact with 4 neighbouring nations to push for Schengen visa waiver

Prommin Lertsuridej, the PM’s secretary-general, said on Monday that Thailand will seek support from the neighbouring countries to establish an agreement allowing tourists to travel freely among the five ASEAN nations after obtaining an entry visa for any of them.

He said Vietnam specifically sought help from Thailand to support its tourism sector.

“Plus, we’re close to Cambodia and Laos, and they will definitely not be opposed to the idea,” Prommin said. “Thailand will lead negotiations for tourists to require an entry visa to travel among us.”