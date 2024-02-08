Tourism authority starts planning for the big splash

She said the meeting would explore the formats, venues, and suitable budget for the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024” campaign, adding that the target is to secure more tourism income than during the Songkran Festival in 2019, before the pandemic.

Thapanee did not however say how much the revenue the festivities were likely to raise.

The TAT governor said the main highlights will still be the famous Songkran venues in Bangkok, such as Ratchadamnoen Avenue (including Khaosan Road), temples by the Chao Phraya River, Siam Square, IconSiam, and Asiatique.

For venues in upcountry areas, such as Chiang Mai and Songkhla, the events will run until midnight to attract both Thai and foreign visitors, she added.

“This year’s events will also celebrate UNESCO’s official recognition of Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year festival, as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December last year,” said Thapanee.

“We aim to further upgrade Songkran into Thailand’s intellectual property, making Thailand the first name that comes to mind when thinking about the water splashing festival.”

Songkran falls on April 13, which is also National Elderly Day. Two more holidays were later added on April 14 and 15 as National Family Day and Thai New Year Day, respectively, to allow Thais more time to celebrate their reunion with their families.