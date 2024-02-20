Tourism minister pushes for benefits to attract foreign filmmakers

Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said on Monday that the current benefits include 20-30% money back on the investment budget of filming in Thailand.

The first portion of 20% is guaranteed payback if the film invests over 100 million baht in Thailand, she explained. The second portion of 10%, meanwhile, will be paid on certain conditions, including adding elements of “Thainess” in the film, filming in second-tier provinces up to 50% of shooting time, and hiring Thai employees as part of the crew.

All these benefits are however capped under 750 million baht of investment.

Sudawan said the ministry is considering removing the 750-million-baht cap, which would attract more large-scale filmmakers, as well as adding other benefits to sweeten the deals.

“Having more international films shot in Thailand would help promote the country’s image as a tourist destination, as well as boost the economy,” she said. “Film crews spending months in Thailand means more spending with local entrepreneurs. And, after the film is in the theatres, viewers will be motivated to visit Thailand to witness the real location. This happened with the hit movie ‘The Beach’ which was shot in Krabi about 20 years ago.”