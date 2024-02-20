104 million baht set aside for grand Songkran celebrations this year

Kenikar Oonjit, deputy government spokesperson, said the Cabinet agreed on Tuesday to shift the funds from the central emergency fund of the 2023 fiscal year for the festival. The money will be spent on holding special Songkran festivities in Bangkok and some provinces with unique identities.

These special celebrations will run from April 11 to 15, she said.

Key venues of the celebrations in Bangkok would be Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue and Sanam Luang.

As part of the celebrations, there will be a grand procession highlighting unique Songkran traditions from 16 provinces. Products from 11 key soft power industries will also be put on show. Traditional performances and concerts by well-known Thai and foreign artists are also on the agenda, while musical fountains, water tunnels and a giant bowl spilling water will be seen across the city.