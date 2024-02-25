SRT to organise historic Bangkok-Ayutthaya train trip on March 26
A special train will run from Bangkok to Ayutthaya using historic steam locomotives to mark the State Railway of Thailand (SRT)'s 127th anniversary on March 26 this year.
SRT’s governor bureau chief Ekarat Sriarayanphong said this historic train trip also commemorates the opening of the train route between the current and previous capital cities on March 26, 1896 by King Rama V.
Travellers will get a chance to ride Pacific-class steam locomotive numbers 824 and 850, built by Japan’s Nippon Sharyo in 1949 and 1950, respectively.
The train will leave Hua Lamphong station at 8.10am and arrive in Ayutthaya at 10.20am. Passengers will have six hours to tour the ancient capital, before the train leaves at 4.40pm to arrive in Bangkok at 6.50pm.
There will be stops at Samsen, Bang Sue, Don Mueang, and Rangsit stations, so passengers can board or disembark at any of these stations.
Round-trip tickets for adults and children are 329 baht per person for third-class, 529 baht for second-class air-conditioned, and 799 baht for sleeper and special air-conditioned cars. Snacks and drinks are available for passengers throughout the trip.
Those interested can reserve tickets at SRT stations nationwide or via D-Ticket mobile application and website: www.dticket.railway.co.th.
The SRT is also partnering with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Ayutthaya Office to offer a special one-day tuk-tuk tour for Thai passengers travelling by the steam locomotive excursion train.
The tour will cost 450 baht and will take tourists to over 10 important sites in Ayutthaya from 10.30am to 4.30pm.
Passengers can book the tuk-tuk tour via the website: https://eform.tourismthailand.org/public/26-2567, or contact TAT Ayutthaya Office: 035 246 076-7 for more information.