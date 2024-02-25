SRT to organise historic Bangkok-Ayutthaya train trip on March 26

SRT’s governor bureau chief Ekarat Sriarayanphong said this historic train trip also commemorates the opening of the train route between the current and previous capital cities on March 26, 1896 by King Rama V.

Travellers will get a chance to ride Pacific-class steam locomotive numbers 824 and 850, built by Japan’s Nippon Sharyo in 1949 and 1950, respectively.

The train will leave Hua Lamphong station at 8.10am and arrive in Ayutthaya at 10.20am. Passengers will have six hours to tour the ancient capital, before the train leaves at 4.40pm to arrive in Bangkok at 6.50pm.

There will be stops at Samsen, Bang Sue, Don Mueang, and Rangsit stations, so passengers can board or disembark at any of these stations.