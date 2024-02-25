Plankton bloom makes sea at Bang Saen beach bright green despite lack of rain

On Sunday, the Facebook page “Chob Jung Bang Saen” (In love with Bang Saen), posted photos of a very green sea at Bang Saen beach.

The photograph of green seawater in a glass was captioned: “Bang Saen is distributing matcha green tea for the first time in 2024.”

Actually, the Institute of Marine Science of Burapha University in Bang Saen had been warning since Saturday that the sea in Bang Saen was turning green. In a Facebook post on Saturday, it said the Bang Saen Telemetering Station had detected that the level of chlorophyll A at the beach had tripled on Friday night. It said the sea had turned partially green near Ratchanavi Bridge or the Bang Saen walking street.