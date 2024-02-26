Sort out unending construction projects on Rama II, Srettha tells Transport Ministry

Srettha highlighted his instructions in a comment on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. He was responding to a post on the travel page, Paksabuy, which said that Hua Hin was unusually quiet these days because Bangkokians did not want to deal with the notorious traffic congestion on Rama II. The popular seaside town is about 200 kilometres south of Bangkok.

In his post, the premier said the Transport Ministry should strictly monitor and control large construction projects to ensure they are built well and fast. He said his government has been monitoring large construction projects, whose delays have affected motorists and tourists as well as businesses of shops along the roads.

“As for the delayed construction project on Rama II, which is a key reason why fewer people are going to Hua Hin, the Transport Ministry said it will rush to tackle the issue so motorists find it easier to travel before Songkran,” Srettha said in his X post.