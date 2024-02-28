Private sector praises soft power’s potential to attract tourists

The affirmation comes as Thailand’s government, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, actively promotes the country’s soft power through food, film, fashion, fighting, and festivals.

His determination was evident when his government announced the establishment of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, with a budget of 5.1 billion baht, a few weeks after taking office in August 2023.

Since then, several strategic policies and measures to promote Thailand's soft power have been proposed and implemented, including the recent mega-promotional plan for this year's Songkran festival.

Recognising the unique charm of Thailand's traditional culture, William Heinecke, founder of Minor International, one of the world's largest hospitality groups, expressed his full support for the Thai government's efforts to promote the country's tourism industry through its soft power.

During a media briefing earlier this year, he pointed out that Thailand's soft power has always been one of its flagships to attract tourists to stay longer in the country.

He then cited Muay Thai training and the Songkran festival as examples.

Aside from the current promotions, he encouraged the Thai government to provide additional financial incentives to international film production houses and world-class concert organisers to choose Thailand as their location.

Thailand, he pointed out, already has a wide range of spectacular natural scenery, including beaches and mountains. Hence, a small push from the government is enough to entice international production crews and organisers to visit Thailand.