TAT upbeat about projected 220,000 arrivals by Kazakhstani tourists

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said the six-month extension of a free entry visa for Kazakhstani tourists will boost arrivals from the country.

Sudawan was speaking to reporters while in Almaty to attend a Friends of Thailand Networking Day event held by the TAT in collaboration with the Foreign Ministry and strategic partners in the public and private sectors on February 23.

She said the free entry visa policy would boost arrivals from 172,489 Kazakhstani tourists last year to 220,000 in 2024.

Studying the figures from January 1 to February 15, the ministry found that 45,214 Kazakhstani tourists have already visited Thailand, an increase of 14% from the same period last year.