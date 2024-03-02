Thailand expects over 20,000 Chinese tourists a day as free visa starts

“The confidence of Chinese tourists in travelling within Thailand has been fully restored,” ATTA president Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn said on Friday, citing statistics of Chinese arrivals in the first two months of 2024 at over 1 million people.

“However, the government must continue tourism promotion campaigns together with private partners to attract Chinese tour agencies organising group tours and chartered flights,” he added

Sisdivachr hoped that the permanent free visa policy would help maintain Chinese arrivals at over 20,000 per day throughout the year, which would help Thailand meet the target of welcoming 40 million foreign arrivals, generating around 2.3 trillion baht in revenue.

“The key is to keep the confidence level high. The government must make sure there are no negative news that could disrupt tourists’ confidence in travelling to Thailand, especially regarding tourists’ safety,” he said.