Srettha convinced Chiang Mai will win bid to host Formula E race early next year

The premier spoke to reporters after meeting representatives of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, who were in Chiang Mai to study the feasibility of holding a Formula E event in Thailand next year.

During his recent trip to France, Srettha met executives of the organiser and invited them to consider Thailand for the event.

Srettha believes the Formula E event will bring more tourists to Thailand, and move it closer to becoming a tourism hub.

He said he has spoken to relevant officials about preparations for the event, adding that the race will possibly be held at the Chiang Mai 700th anniversary stadium or at Royal Park Rajapruek.