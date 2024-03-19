Thailand generates over 350 billion baht from 8 million+ arrivals this year
Thailand has welcomed more than 8 million foreign tourists this year and generated 359.27 billion baht from the influx, data shows.
Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said on Tuesday that according to data provided by the ministry’s Tourism and Sports Economic Division, 8,074,653 foreigners had entered Thailand from January 1 to March 17.
The top 10 nations with the most arrivals during this period are:
• China: 1,493,052
• Malaysia: 1,046,725
• Russia: 538,709
• South Korea: 501,468
• India: 399,683
• Laos: 262,422
• Germany: 262,119
• US: 239,408
• Japan: 234,460
• UK: 234,432
Sudawan said 645,062 foreigners arrived in Thailand last week, 53,613 fewer compared to the previous week. Also, she said, the number of arrivals from Malaysia dropped by 35,795 from the previous week, mainly because of Ramadan.
Meanwhile, the top five nations with the highest number of arrivals over the past week were: China (131,149), Malaysia (60,491), Russia (46,407), India (35,261) and South Korea (34,337).