Thailand generates over 350 billion baht from 8 million+ arrivals this year

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said on Tuesday that according to data provided by the ministry’s Tourism and Sports Economic Division, 8,074,653 foreigners had entered Thailand from January 1 to March 17.

The top 10 nations with the most arrivals during this period are:

• China: 1,493,052

• Malaysia: 1,046,725

• Russia: 538,709

• South Korea: 501,468

• India: 399,683

• Laos: 262,422

• Germany: 262,119

• US: 239,408

• Japan: 234,460

• UK: 234,432