TAT brings regional influencers to Bangkok for tourist-boosting junket

Under the campaign, 27 KOLs from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, the Philippines, Singapore and Brunei are now taking part in a 3-day trip to experience Thai culture, attractions, local products and tourism services first-hand, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on Thursday.

The trip, dubbed the “Amazing Thailand Unbounded Experiences Media Fam Trip”, is taking place in Bangkok and nearby Nakhon Pathom from March 20-22, where foreign guests will witness five aspects of Thailand’s soft power – food, films, fashions, festivals and fights – as well as subcultures in each community.

TAT and partner Asset World Corporation hosted a welcome party for the 27 KOLs and their followers at the Asiatique The Riverfront mall in Bangkok on Thursday (March 21) evening.

In 2023, Thailand welcomed 12.59 million tourists from ASEAN, South Asia, and the South Pacific region, making up 44.75% of total foreign arrivals. Thapanee said tourists in these groups have generated some 361-billion-baht revenue for Thai entrepreneurs, adding that they are mostly millennials and family tourists.

The TAT is aiming to attract some 13.4 million tourists in this group in 2024, with an emphasis on high-spending visitors in the luxury, health & wellness sectors, which have gained increasing popularity in recent years.