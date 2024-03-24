More people will travel upcountry if roads improved, EV garages made available

Somruedee Jitjong, TAT’s deputy chief for the domestic market, said the growing popularity of EVs would result in more Thais taking to the road and thereby boosting tourism.

She added that the purchase and use of EVs have been rising over the past few years, and TAT is planning to launch tourism promotions for EV users next year.

She said the rising use of EV cars will boost tourism because new models can cover about 400 kilometres per charge and there are now more charging stations around the country. Moreover, she said, EVs are far cheaper to run compared to petrol-run cars.