Don Mueang Airport beefs up security for Songkran passenger surge

Airport director Wichit Kaewsaitiam said government measures to stimulate tourism have boosted demand for travel, including to hometowns, over the holiday period.

He forecast the airport would see 89,362 passengers per day from an average 590 flights, an increase of 10.58% from last year.

Runways will be busy with 1,685 international flights and 2,432 domestic flights over the seven days, he added.