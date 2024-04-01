Don Mueang Airport beefs up security for Songkran passenger surge
Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport is gearing up for a busy Songkran, with over 625,000 passengers expected to flow through its doors from April 11 to 17 – up 14.81% on last year’s festival.
Airport director Wichit Kaewsaitiam said government measures to stimulate tourism have boosted demand for travel, including to hometowns, over the holiday period.
He forecast the airport would see 89,362 passengers per day from an average 590 flights, an increase of 10.58% from last year.
Runways will be busy with 1,685 international flights and 2,432 domestic flights over the seven days, he added.
The airport has prepared for the spike in traffic by beefing up security with patrols by guards, military police, officers from Don Mueang Police Station, and K-9 dogs.
Staff will also monitor traffic density via the REAL-TIME Passenger Tracking System to address any issues promptly.
In parking areas, traffic control officers have been assigned to facilitate the flow and safety of vehicles entering and exiting the airport.
In parking areas, traffic control officers have been assigned to facilitate the flow and safety of vehicles entering and exiting the airport. The free parking zone has been expanded, with a total of 3,258 parking spaces available during Songkran week.
On Monday, passenger service charges increased at Don Mueang and Thailand’s five other main airports. Airports of Thailand plc raised the charges – which are included in the price of airline tickets – from 700 to 730 baht for international flights and 100 to 130 baht for domestic flights.