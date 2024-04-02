Sharks among the highlights at Chiang Mai’s renovated aquarium

The 29-million-baht renovation project by the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand equipped the aquarium in Muang district with modern facilities such as air conditioners, an all-accessible safety walkway, as well as an upgrade to the habitats of 80 kinds of aquatic wildlife.

The main attraction of the aquarium is still the 133-metre-long underwater tunnel, claimed to be the longest in the world, which allows visitors to get up close to rare marine creatures, including over more than 30 sharks, rays and turtles.

The tunnel is divided into two parts, the sea tunnel and the freshwater tunnel, each 66.5 metres long, and linked by a travellator.

“Chiang Mai Zoo Aquarium is not only a tourist attraction, but also a learning centre for aquatic life that helps raise public awareness of marine and coastal conservation,” said Narutat Chareonsedtasin, chairman of Marine Scape (Thailand), which manages the aquarium.

He said apart from seeing the habitats of over 80 kinds of freshwater and sea creatures, visitors to the aquarium will have a chance to learn about the impacts of climate change that are raising both the level and temperature of the ocean.

There will be daily feeding shows at the seawater tunnel at 10.30am and 2pm, and at the saltwater tunnel at 11am and 2.30pm.

Chiang Mai Zoo Aquarium is located at 100 Huay Kaew Road, Tambon Suthep, Muang district, Chiang Mai.