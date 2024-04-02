Thailand eyes over 50 billion baht in tourism revenue from grand Songkran festival
The government believes that Thailand stands to earn up to 52.5 billion baht in tourism revenue through the 21-day long “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024” promotion.
This year’s Songkran festival or the traditional Thai New Year has been extended from just three days (April 13-15) to cover most of April. The aim is to celebrate UNESCO’s inscription of Songkran in the list of the world’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December last year.
At a press event on Monday at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol announced that a special grand celebration, dubbed “Yen Tua La Maha Songkran”, will be held on April 13 – the actual Songkran day. Also present at the press event were Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich and PM’s Office Minister Puangpetch Chunla-ead.
The Prime Minister’s Office, Culture Ministry, Tourism and Sports Ministry along with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) have been tasked with holding Songkran events in all five regions of the country.
Highlights include water-splashing events in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Samut Prakan, Chonburi and Phuket, and cultural events at four world heritage sites, namely Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Ayutthaya historical parks and the Si Thep Historical Park in Phetchabun province.
TAT and its partners will also offer guided tours to 10 communities that demonstrate outstanding tourism readiness in cultural, agricultural and ecological aspects. This programme is part of TAT’s “Yollwithi Community Tourism” campaign, in which communities are ranked based on the votes of visitors via a mobile application.
Separately, the highlight of the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024 will be Songkran parades around Bangkok’s Ratchadamnoen Avenue and Sanam Luang from April 11 to 15. Spectators can expect water splashing, cultural performances and decorated parades from 16 provinces and the capital showcasing traditional Songkran rites in each iconic neighbourhood.
TAT expects some 15 million people to travel around the country from April 1 to 21, generating revenue of about 52.5 billion baht.