Phang Na’s famous tourist site closed after cracks found near scenic lake

The owner of the land by the lake has put up a sign explaining the reason for the closure. The sign also said that provincial officials had mandated the closure since March 15 until related agencies perform a thorough inspection of the area to ensure that it was safe for visitors.

“This area will be off limits to outsiders until announced otherwise. Thank you for your cooperation,” said the owner on the signboard.

Located in the Thap Put district of the southern province on Thailand’s west coast, Thong Lang Cave used to be a rock mining site adjacent to the lake that is reportedly up to 80 metres deep.

With a steep, rocky bank scattered with pine trees looking over the deep blue lake, the area has scenery similar to Swiss alpine forests.

This has earned Thong Lang Cave the name ‘Thailand’s Switzerland’, where hundreds of visitors from all over the country come to take photos and relax on the bank. Swimming in the lake is, however, prohibited.

While visiting the site on Wednesday, a reporter from The Nation found there were still tourists flocking to the entrance of the lake to take photos. Shops selling food and souvenirs were also still open.

Visitors lamented the closure of the attraction. They also urged the province to improve the area to be a full-scale tourist attraction, complete with facilities and safety measures to attract even more visitors to Phang Nga.