South Korea’s place in the Indo-Pacific and ASEAN

On the 35th anniversary of their ties, Seoul has put forward a proposal to establish a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP)” with ASEAN. This underscores South Korea’s commitment to fostering strategic and sustainable engagements with its regional counterparts.

Central to Seoul’s strategy is the cultivation of partnerships with “like-minded” nations in the Indo-Pacific region. This approach aligns with South Korea’s broader foreign policy objectives as outlined in President Yoon Suk-yeol’s “Strategy for a Free, Peaceful and Prosperous Indo-Pacific” unveiled in December 2022. The aim is for South Korea to assert itself as a “Global Pivotal State” on the world stage.

Aligning with ‘like-minded’ nations

Throughout 2023, President Yoon paid state and working visits to 15 countries, primarily in the North Pacific and Europe. Notable among them were visits to the United States, Japan and France, highlighting Seoul’s commitment to strengthening alliances in the face of challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine War, tensions on the Korean Peninsula and unfriendly moves in the Taiwan Strait.

Of particular significance was the Trilateral Summit held at Camp David in August, where leaders of South Korea, the US and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to institutionalising their relationship through new mechanisms. This included the establishment of annual trilateral meetings between respective foreign, defence, commerce and finance ministries.

In Europe, South Korea took steps to boost its engagement with NATO, culminating in the setting up of a diplomatic mission in November 2022. South Korea had sat in on a NATO Summit in June the same year, marking the president’s first foreign trip since he took office.