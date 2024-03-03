Bangkokians’ holiday woes: Navigating the perils of Rama II

Sure, the sea in Hua Hin may be brownish, and sometimes oil residue can be found on the beach, but the food is delicious, the hotels are top-notch and it offers a weekend respite from the hustle and bustle of the capital.

However, recently there’s been an outcry of “I’ll never go to Hua Hin again” on many social media sites – a sentiment echoed during every journey to the seaside haven, albeit reluctantly.

The reason for this lamentation is Rama II Road, the only viable route to the southern town that has been plagued by perpetual construction. Ask any Generation X Bangkokian, and they will tell you that the road has been blocked by construction since they were toddlers. As for people living along the road, they will recount decades of enduring construction dust.

A journey that should take no more than three hours can take nearly five hours. During public holidays, the journey becomes an endurance test beyond imagination.

Rama II Road has earned the moniker the “seven-generation road”, a sarcastic joke suggesting construction began in the Ayutthaya era.