Judges have voted, time for Uthen Thawai supporters to stand down

However, the matter that is still in doubt, and has not ended, is whether Chula will take the land to build new shopping malls after this college has moved out. Some have questioned the conscience of students at both institutions regarding respecting and honouring the institutions.

I am simply an ordinary scholar as well as a regular columnist for this publication. Nonetheless, I have lived in this area for more than 40 years, ever since I was a student in the Faculty of Political Science at Chula and went on to I receive scholarships from both the government and Chulalongkorn University to study abroad and then returning to teach both alumni and current students for several decades.

What I write here comes from direct experience, conversations, and research according to the scientific method. To be honest, I did not merely sit down to write articles or come up with my own dreams.

I once wrote the article, “Chula Matters, let the people at Chula have a say” some six or seven years ago. At that time, the focus of students might have been on changing the format for organising traditional football events (Chula-Thammasat). Changes may even go so far as the cancelling of this event, which has been held for more than 70 years.

In early 2024, I learned that the competition, which will take place in March, will be called a “Football Relationships Event” featuring both universities. From my perspective as an alumnus, I had viewed the University Affairs Office’s latest figures, that there are 83 public universities that are in fact public universities. Private universities or other institutes of higher learning are not included. If they were included, there would be more than 390 universities throughout the country.