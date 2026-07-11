GAE offers non-surgical relief for osteoarthritis knee pain



Treating the Source of Chronic Inflammation

The concept behind GAE is based on growing evidence that chronic inflammation inside the knee joint stimulates the formation of abnormal blood vessels and nerve growth around the inflamed synovial tissue. These changes contribute to ongoing pain and perpetuate a cycle of inflammation.

During the procedure, physicians use image-guided catheter techniques to selectively block these abnormal blood vessels using microscopic embolic particles, thereby reducing inflammatory activity and interrupting the pain cycle.

Unlike traditional orthopedic surgery, GAE does not involve cutting bone or replacing the joint. The procedure is performed through a tiny pinhole-sized catheter inserted through the groin under local anesthesia and mild sedation.

Using real-time angiographic imaging, an interventional radiologist navigates the catheter to the abnormal vessels surrounding the knee and delivers embolic material precisely to the inflamed areas. The procedure typically takes one to two hours, and most patients are discharged on the same day after several hours of observation.

Because the treatment targets only the small abnormal vessels associated with inflammation while preserving normal blood flow to the knee, the risk of damage to surrounding tissue is considered low.



Faster Recovery, Smaller Incisions

One of the key advantages of GAE is its minimal recovery time compared with conventional knee replacement surgery. Most patients are able to resume normal daily activities within one to two weeks, with only mild discomfort during the first few days after treatment.

The procedure is generally considered suitable for patients with chronic knee pain from osteoarthritis who have failed conservative treatment, including pain medication, physical therapy, or steroid injections, as well as individuals seeking to delay or avoid joint replacement surgery altogether.

Current international data suggest that pain relief following GAE may last several years in appropriately selected patients, and the procedure can potentially be repeated if symptoms recur.



The Future of Image-Guided Musculoskeletal Care

As medicine increasingly shifts toward precision-based and minimally invasive treatment strategies, GAE is being recognized as one of the emerging technologies redefining musculoskeletal care.

Rather than focusing solely on symptom suppression, the procedure aims to address the inflammatory vascular changes believed to drive chronic pain in osteoarthritis. Experts believe this targeted approach may represent an important evolution in the management of degenerative joint disease — especially for patients seeking effective pain relief without major surgery.

With growing clinical experience and expanding global adoption, GAE is expected to become an increasingly important option in the future landscape of osteoarthritis treatment.

Noppachai Siranart, M.D.

Founder at Younify Clinic

https://www.younifyclinic.com/

Reference

YOUNIFY Clinic. Knee osteoarthritis treatment [Internet]. Bangkok: YOUNIFY Clinic; [cited 2026 Jun 8]. Available from: https://www.younifyclinic.com/en/services/knee