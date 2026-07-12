Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty gains global focus after DDW 2026



A Structural Approach to Weight Loss — From Within

Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty is a minimally invasive endoscopic procedure performed entirely through the mouth using a flexible endoscope equipped with a specialized suturing system. Rather than surgically removing part of the stomach, physicians reduce the stomach’s volume internally by placing sutures along the stomach wall, creating a sleeve-like configuration.

The procedure promotes earlier satiety, reduces food intake, and slows gastric emptying — helping patients feel full longer after meals. Emerging evidence also suggests ESG may influence hunger-related hormones such as ghrelin and improve metabolic regulation, making it increasingly attractive for long-term obesity management.

Unlike traditional bariatric surgery, ESG leaves no visible scars on the abdomen and typically requires only a short recovery period. The procedure usually takes approximately 60–90 minutes under general anesthesia, with most patients discharged the following day and able to resume normal activities within several days.

Current clinical data show that ESG can achieve approximately 18–25% total body weight loss within one to two years, while also contributing to improvements in obesity-related conditions including diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver disease, and sleep apnea.



An Alternative for Patients Unable to Tolerate Weight-Loss Medications

ESG is gaining particular attention among patients who are unable to tolerate GLP-1 medications because of severe gastrointestinal side effects, or those concerned about long-term dependency and rebound weight gain after stopping medication.

At the same time, ESG is also being studied as part of “combination therapy” strategies, where endoscopic treatment is used alongside weight-loss medications to further enhance outcomes in selected patients.

In general, ESG is considered suitable for adults with a body mass index (BMI) between 27–40 kg/m², particularly individuals who have not achieved adequate results through diet, exercise, or medical therapy alone, but who are not yet ready for conventional bariatric surgery such as sleeve gastrectomy or gastric bypass.

Experts emphasize, however, that long-term success still depends heavily on lifestyle modification, nutritional counseling, and ongoing multidisciplinary follow-up care.



The Rise of Personalized, Minimally Invasive Obesity Care

As medicine increasingly shifts toward personalized treatment approaches and minimally invasive therapies, ESG is being viewed as one of the emerging trends shaping the future of obesity management.

Rather than focusing solely on appearance or cosmetic goals, specialists now stress that obesity should be addressed as a chronic disease requiring long-term metabolic care. In this evolving landscape, ESG represents a less-invasive option designed to target the underlying mechanisms of obesity while minimizing recovery time and procedural risk.

With growing international interest and expanding clinical evidence, experts believe ESG may soon play a central role in the next generation of obesity treatment strategies worldwide.

Noppachai Siranart, M.D.

Founder at Younify Clinic

https://www.younifyclinic.com/

Reference

YOUNIFY Clinic. Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) [Internet]. Bangkok: YOUNIFY Clinic; [cited 2026 Jun 8]. Available from: https://www.younifyclinic.com/en/services/weight-management/esg