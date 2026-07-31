Edge AI: Why It Could Be the Next Strategic Frontier for Thai Enterprises

By Oravee Smithiphol, Tech Intelligence & Insights Manager, SCB 10X

Today's most capable AI systems largely depend on the cloud. While this architecture has powered the AI boom, it also creates practical limitations. Applications require internet connectivity, incur ongoing API costs, introduce latency, and may raise privacy or data sovereignty concerns.



A new generation of open-weight AI models is making it increasingly practical to run sophisticated AI directly on laptops, smartphones, industrial equipment, medical devices, and other edge devices. Rather than relying entirely on remote servers, organisations can increasingly choose where AI should run based on cost, performance, privacy, and operational requirements.



This does not mean cloud AI is disappearing. Instead, AI is becoming more flexible. Many organisations will adopt a hybrid approach, using cloud AI for compute-intensive tasks while deploying smaller models locally where speed, privacy, resilience, or cost matter most.

Why Edge AI Is Becoming Practical

Two developments are making edge AI increasingly viable.

The first is the rapid improvement of open-weight AI models.



Organisations such as Google, Meta, Mistral AI, Alibaba, and others now release powerful models that developers can download, fine-tune, and deploy themselves. This allows enterprises to adapt AI for their own languages, industries, and business processes instead of relying solely on proprietary cloud services.

