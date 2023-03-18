Thap Sakae in Prachuap Khiri Khan province is overlooked by most travellers as they travel south down the peninsula. However, this hidden gem on the coast boasts beautiful white sand, a peaceful atmosphere and a community that has preserved the local way of life. So, next time you are heading down south, put Thap Sakae on your travel map!
As I mentioned in my previous VDO, Thap Sakae is a small district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province that not many people have heard of, unlike the famous Hua Hin town in the same province. However, Thap Sakae offers many scenic spots for tourists due to its impressive mountains overlooking the Gulf of Thailand. Apart from offering “unseen” places to explore, Thap Sakae has preserved its local way of life. People here are quite friendly. Wherever I go, I always receive a genuine smile.
Before going to watch the sun rise, my team and I decided to experience the local way of life. We woke up at 4am and headed to the local market to check out the morning buzz.
It’s incredible! On the way to the market, I saw old-style houses and hawker stalls selling local food. People here flock to the market before starting their day. This is where life starts every day. If you need to buy food, you can choose from congee, Classic Thai coffee or even coconut milk pancake in Thai style….
In Thailand, apart from coming to the market to get food, Thai people also like to make merit by giving alms to the monks, or as we say in Thai,. This Buddhist morning ritual has been a tradition and practice in Thailand for centuries. Everyone can participate, offering food to the monks and receiving in exchange a Sanskrit prayer as a blessing. Since I am also Buddhist, this practice is meaningful to me too. And so I pray to have blessings and good luck for me and my team as well as for our viewers. All of these are the charms of Thap Sakae!
Thap Sakae is attractive in many ways. One landmark you should not miss is the “Thap Sakae Wooden bridge”. The long bridge itself is almost 100 years old, jutting into the sea, which once served as a fishing jetty. Unfortunately, a few years ago it was hit hard by a tropical storm and got destroyed. You can still experience the classic atmosphere and the good old memories of Thap Sakae.
Next to the bridge, I recommend you to visit Pices Cafe, a modern loft coffee shop across the sea,
Enough of resting. I am now heading to another unseen spot “Wat Thung Kled”, known locally as “coin baht temple”, which in English means “One Baht coin temple”.
This temple got its name because it is the first temple in Thailand decorated with coins. Its external walls are decorated with “one baht coin”, worth approximately over 3 million, while its internal walls are decorated with “ten baht coins” worth approximately three hundred thousand baht. The temple ceiling is made of golden teak while the floor is granite.
The next stop on our Thap Sakae trip is “Mining Pine Forest”. This long 1km road is surrounded with beautiful views of pine trees. The place may not match the celebrated images of pine trees in cold countries, but for Instagrammers, this check-in could be one way to increase the likes on your social media platform!
Thap Sakae stands out not only because of its beauty, but also as one of the top places in Thailand for producing coconuts. HerThe local coconut breed, “Nok Khum”, is popular amongst chefs and for fine dining here. The coconut has a GI, or Geographical Indication – a name or symbol that represents products originating from specific locations, where products derive their unique quality and reputation, as well as to represent a brand of a locality signifying a product’s quality and place of origin.
When you plan your next holiday, think of Thap Sakae! Because it’s beautiful, affordable, the local people are friendly, and most importantly – it’s unique and fun!
