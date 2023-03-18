Welcome to Nation 360 degree. In this episode, we will continue exploring the local way of life in Thap Sakae.

As I mentioned in my previous VDO, Thap Sakae is a small district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province that not many people have heard of, unlike the famous Hua Hin town in the same province. However, Thap Sakae offers many scenic spots for tourists due to its impressive mountains overlooking the Gulf of Thailand. Apart from offering “unseen” places to explore, Thap Sakae has preserved its local way of life. People here are quite friendly. Wherever I go, I always receive a genuine smile.

Before going to watch the sun rise, my team and I decided to experience the local way of life. We woke up at 4am and headed to the local market to check out the morning buzz.

It’s incredible! On the way to the market, I saw old-style houses and hawker stalls selling local food. People here flock to the market before starting their day. This is where life starts every day. If you need to buy food, you can choose from congee, Classic Thai coffee or even coconut milk pancake in Thai style….

In Thailand, apart from coming to the market to get food, Thai people also like to make merit by giving alms to the monks, or as we say in Thai,. This Buddhist morning ritual has been a tradition and practice in Thailand for centuries. Everyone can participate, offering food to the monks and receiving in exchange a Sanskrit prayer as a blessing. Since I am also Buddhist, this practice is meaningful to me too. And so I pray to have blessings and good luck for me and my team as well as for our viewers. All of these are the charms of Thap Sakae!

