FRIDAY, July 14, 2023
THURSDAY, July 13, 2023

One senator was found to be in such a hurry that he sped away on a motorcycle.

Senators were seen eager to leave Parliament building after spending hours debating and voting in the election for the new prime minister. One senator was found to be in such a hurry that he sped away on a motorcycle.

 

It’s possible the senators were wanting to leave, fearing they could be waylaid by demonstrators who had assembled near Parliament.

 

Or perhaps, they were in a hurry to escape the evening traffic and get home quickly.

