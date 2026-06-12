Thai Local to Global by Brand Building - Ajarn Karb - Suthipong Suriya I Time to Talk EP.66

Welcome back to Time to Talk with Tha Pipoauh, where today we are diving into the ultimate aesthetic glow-up with Ajarn Sutthipong Suriya, or Ajarn Karb, the visionary founder of Karb Studio.

For over 30 years, he has been an image designer transforming Thai food and agriculture with his "From Local to Le Kha" (Luxurious) concept, proving that everyday local culture can be incredibly chic. His signature "simple but not easy" style focuses on storytelling and unforced beauty, elevating Thai roots so seamlessly that he has won 28 consecutive "Food Oscars" (Gourmand Awards) in France, including the global first-place title for Culinary Diplomacy. While he acknowledges the rise of modern tech, he doesn't use AI for his designs, noting that while AI is beautiful, it is "dry" and lacks the depth, moisture, and charm of the human touch.

His most passionate work brings that world-class standard right back to his roots in Bueng Kan province, where he transformed his 80-year-old childhood wooden house into the Lively Community Museum. For just a 50 Baht entrance fee, visitors step into the world's only Naga graffiti village, featuring over 300 vibrant street artworks, including a mind-blowing "X-ray Naga" showing its bones right inside the local hospital's X-ray room.

He even elevated authentic Isan food by serving it on a spectacular three-meter-long bamboo trough lined with banana leaves and purple flowers, instantly turning a local meal into a highly aesthetic, photo-worthy experience.

By redesigning these rural agricultural spaces with pure taste and contemporary art, Ajarn Karb proves that if we build beautiful environments, tourists will flock there, local products will naturally sell themselves, and we can achieve true sustainability (SDGs).