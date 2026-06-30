Inside Talad Noi: The Secret Alleys Where Expats Found Home

Discover the authentic charm of old town Bangkok in our latest Talat Noi guide.

Welcome to Talat Noi, one of the most historic and vibrant neighborhoods in Bangkok where ancient heritage meets modern creativity.

In this episode of The Journey GO OUT, we are diving deep into the secret alleys of this riverside community to track down the fascinating lives of inspiring Bangkok expats who chose to make Thailand their permanent home.

Our Bangkok travel journey begins by tracking down Kars Tuinder, a passionate photographer from the Netherlands who lovingly preserved a 200-year-old Chinese-colonial mansion into Photo Hostel and Photocafe. We join his exclusive photography workshop to learn how to capture the beautiful soul of this historic Bangkok district.

Next, we head over to a converted riverside warehouse to find Chef Amerigo Tito Sesti from Italy and Chef Yoan Martin from France at Electric Sheep. This hidden gem serves an innovative, zero-waste Mediterranean menu created entirely from sustainable, 100% local Thai ingredients, making it a must-visit destination for foodies visiting Thailand.

Join us as we uncover the incredible stories behind these creative minds and find out exactly why these expats fell so deeply in love with Talat Noi and Thailand.