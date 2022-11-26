Rich assortment of offerings at World Film Festival | Business Story EP.23

After a five-year hiatus, the popular World Film Festival of Bangkok returns for its fifteenth edition. The 10-day show this year includes 61 films and 20 experimental films from 51 nations, as well as unique initiatives to support Thai and global cinema. The festival is a part of efforts to project Thailand's soft power internationally.

The 15th edition of the Bangkok World Film Festival is organised by The Nation under the theme "Return to Cinema".

The films that will be shown at the festival come from powerhouses, such as France, Spain, Russia, Japan, and South Korea, and also feature lesser-known filmmakers from Iran, Ukraine, Brazil, Croatia, Poland, Tunisia, Serbia, and even Mongolia.

Donsaron Kovitvanitcha, an internationally renowned independent film producer, is now attending the 2022 Busan International Film Festival to pick prospective blockbusters.