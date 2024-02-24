Faces of Asia: 24 February 2024 | National Artist: Guardian of 'Plaeng Lae'

SUNDAY, February 25, 2024
Tammy Tameryn Somhar
Meet Chaichana Boonnachote, a legendary National Artist renowned for his contributions to Thai music and culture, especially the disappearing art of “Pleang Lae” folk music.

Explore the captivating journey of this remarkable artist on Faces of Asia as we delve into the world of traditional Thai music, and unravel the rich tapestry of Thailand's cultural heritage.

