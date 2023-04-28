Ambassador Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Alsuhaibani said 79 Thai citizens had arrived in the Saudi port of Jeddah from Sudan aboard a Saudi Arabian ship on Wednesday evening.

“And the rest are coming soon,” he said in the English-language video released on Thursday.

Hailing the “excellent relationship” between the two kingdoms, the ambassador said the evacuation mission was launched quickly in response to the Thai Foreign Ministry's request for help to extricate its citizens stuck in Sudan.