TUESDAY, January 09, 2024
“The Boy and the Heron” wins at Golden Globes | The Nation

MONDAY, January 08, 2024

Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" takes home the Best Animated Film award at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, surpassing "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Hayao Miyazaki's “The Boy and the Heron” takes home the Best Animated Film award at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, surpassing “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” A triumph for Studio Ghibli and a milestone as the first original anime to conquer the US and Canadian box office.

The film will be coming to Thai theaters on January 11th.

