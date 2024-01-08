“The Boy and the Heron” wins at Golden Globes | The Nation
Hayao Miyazaki's “The Boy and the Heron” takes home the Best Animated Film award at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, surpassing “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
Hayao Miyazaki's “The Boy and the Heron” takes home the Best Animated Film award at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, surpassing “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” A triumph for Studio Ghibli and a milestone as the first original anime to conquer the US and Canadian box office.
The film will be coming to Thai theaters on January 11th.