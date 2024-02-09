Lin Yi lends glamour to Chinese New Year celebrations at Siam Paragon | The Nation
Chinese actor Lin Yi was present to kick off the Year of the Dragon celebrations at the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok. Celebrations for the upcoming Chinese New Year began with an exquisite dragon dance and sensational acrobatics from Shanghai’s Chinese Acrobatic Troupe and a swirling "Top Dance”
The celebrations feature a six-metre-high dragon art installation by leading American artist Ken Kelleher, also known as Anchorball; a 72-metre-long dragon tunnel and an auspicious golden dragon showcase; and a giant replica of god Che Kung Miu as seen in a renowned temple in Hong Kong.