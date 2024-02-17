‘Education unites us,’ Australia’s governor-general tells Australian alumni
General David Hurley, governor-general of the Commonwealth of Australia addressed to Australian alumni in Thailand at a special meet and greet event organised by the Australian embassy.
The govenor stressed the importance of ties between two countries as they mark 72 years of diplomatic relations. General David Hurley noted that all alumni, regardless of their professions, were connected by education and praised Thailand for being such a good neighbour.