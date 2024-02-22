‘Games of the Future’ kick off in Russia | The Nation



The event featured over 2,000 athletes from 107 countries, competing for a total prize fund of US$10 million in more than 20 different disciplines, organisers say.

Guests at the opening ceremony included leaders of CIS countries.





In his address to the participants of the games, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that this tournament “will be free from political conditions, all types of discrimination and double standards”.



Phygital games were officially recognised as a sport by Russia in January 2023.

