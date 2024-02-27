Cobra Gold kicks off in Rayong | The Nation



The Cobra Gold military exercises will be held until March 10 across several locations in Thailand, including the provinces of Lopburi, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaew and Rayong.



The exercises, deemed the largest in Southeast Asia, will this year also include cyber and space warfare training, as well as a limited mission to salvage the HTMS Sukhothai, which sank in a storm off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province on December 18, 2022.

