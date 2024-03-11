“The Boy and the Heron” earns Hayao Miyazaki his second Oscar | The Nation

Miyazaki received this honor for directing the acclaimed animated movie, “The Boy and the Heron,” making him the oldest ever nominee and winner in this category, surpassing previous records by over two decades. This achievement marks a significant year for veteran directors in Hollywood.



“The Boy and The Heron” has been celebrated as one of the standout films of 2023, triumphing over significant competitors like “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” as well as “Elemental,” “Nimona,” and “Robot Dreams.”