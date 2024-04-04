TUESDAY, April 09, 2024
Authorities unveil plan to stop Lop Buri macaque havoc

THURSDAY, April 04, 2024

Thai wildlife authorities have come up with a plan to deal with thousands of crab-eating macaques that roam the central town of Lop Buri.

Even though macaques have long been the symbol of the province and drawn the attention of tourists. an estimated 2,500 of these animals have become increasingly aggressive and hard to control.

Several videos of them snatching food from residents and causing injuries have gone viral.
According to the Associated Press news agency on Wednesday, Thai wildlife authorities are planning a concerted drive to capture hundreds of monkeys, neuter them and move them to a facility.
