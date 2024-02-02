Senator Tom Cotton questions TikTok CEO on Chinese ties | The Nation

WEDNESDAY, February 14, 2024
CEOs of leading social media companies, including Meta, TikTok, and X, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee amidst rising concerns about social media's impact on youth.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton focused on TikTok CEO Shou Chew and the platform's ties to China, given its ownership by ByteDance. 
Chew, a citizen of Singapore, clarified his nationality. The session highlighted the ongoing scrutiny of social media's role in society, particularly regarding youth welfare and international connections.

