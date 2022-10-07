He added that Central Pattana will further develop this beach running event, such as inviting more celebrities from other countries, in a bid to attract more visitors.
Thailand's largest and sexiest beach race will take place on October 29 at Pattaya beach, in front of Central Pattaya.
The event aims to promote Pattaya's image as a sport tourism destination among Thais and foreign tourists. The event has been held for six consecutive years after it was kicked off in 2015.
Executive vice president of marketing Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana of event organiser Central Pattaya said Pattaya has become a tourist destination, thanks to its beautiful beach and a variety of activities that meet the needs of all groups of travellers.
He added that more than 3,000 runners have already signed up for the race.
"Central Pattana is ready to cooperate with many sectors to welcome foreign runners and tourists who will participate in this event," he said.
Meanwhile, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said the city is always ready to hold many international events with many facilities, such as transport, accommodation and restaurants.
He added that Pattaya has planned to extend the parking area from Pattaya Nuea to Pattaya Klang Roads to support visitors.
"Pattaya is a city of diversity, so people of all ages can participate in the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race without worries," he said, adding that tourists can visit Pattaya every day.
He expects the beach running event to generate up to 10 million baht for the city.
Pattaya Business and Tourism Association president Boonanan Pattanasin said hotels, restaurants and tourism operators are ready to serve visitors in the post-Covid-19 era.
He said a variety of activities are awaiting tourists in Pattaya, adding that activities will be changed every year.
"Tourists should not miss any activities in Pattaya, as they will see a change every year," he said.
The event features a five-kilometre race along the Pattaya beach and a party after the race. Many celebrities and net idols, such as Thai artist Rangsan "Songkran" Panyaruean, will participate in the event.
Interested people can register for participation from today until October 21, with an 800-baht fee for Thais via App Kee Laa website, and a 1,600-baht fee for foreigners via World's Marathon website.
The race number and accessories can be received at Central Pattaya's activity area on the G floor on October 27-28 from 11am to 8pm, and October 29 from 11am to 2pm.
Runners who sign up will receive a running shirt and/or sports bra (for women only), medals for runners who cross the finish line, and food and beverages from several partners.