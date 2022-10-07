Thailand's largest and sexiest beach race will take place on October 29 at Pattaya beach, in front of Central Pattaya.

The event aims to promote Pattaya's image as a sport tourism destination among Thais and foreign tourists. The event has been held for six consecutive years after it was kicked off in 2015.

Executive vice president of marketing Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana of event organiser Central Pattaya said Pattaya has become a tourist destination, thanks to its beautiful beach and a variety of activities that meet the needs of all groups of travellers.

He added that more than 3,000 runners have already signed up for the race.

"Central Pattana is ready to cooperate with many sectors to welcome foreign runners and tourists who will participate in this event," he said.

He added that Central Pattana will further develop this beach running event, such as inviting more celebrities from other countries, in a bid to attract more visitors.