Srettha extends wishes for Children's Day through video on X | The Nation
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin posted a video through X, extending his wishes for Children's Day. He emphasised the importance of creating a good community for children, as they are the future of the nation. Before concluding the video, he shared this year’s Children’s Day motto to those who presented him cards and asked for his blessings.