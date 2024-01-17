Tuk-tuks used to remind Bangkokians of Gaza hostages | The Nation



The campaign, launched by the Israeli Embassy, aimed to call for the immediate release of hostages still being held in the embattled enclave. Among them are eight Thai nationals.





A message reading “Bring the hostages home” was attached to the tuk-tuks as they travelled around the capital.

“We want people to remember the hostages as they walk, during their daily routine and as they look around,” Israeli Ambassador Orna Sagiv said.





The tuk-tuks, a three-wheeled auto rickshaw that is iconic as an easy mode of transport in Bangkok, will carry these signs for three weeks.